Fans Demand Kishore Mahabole Back In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Amid Exit Rumours

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is one of the most popular daily soaps on Marathi television. Although the show’s protagonist is Arundhati, played by Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, much of the supporting cast also receive a lot of appreciation from the audience. Arundhati has been missing from the scene for a while now with the show focusing on other characters. One of them is that of Appa, played by Kishore Mahabole. Kishore Mahabole has been a fan favourite because of his portrayal, however, the actor had recently taken a break from the show due to ill health.

In the show, the producers added a special track for Kishor in which it is revealed that Appa has gone to a festival celebration in his home town in order to prevent shoot conflicts and maintain continuity in the storyline. However, later he was shown to have amnesia and left home and has not returned since. Some latest unconfirmed reports say that Kishore has left the show for good and may not return. His character was hinted to have died in an episode. While his exit has not been confirmed by the team of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, fans of the actor are not ready to let him go and want him back on the TV show.

This was evident when Kishore Mahabole shared a throwback picture of himself from the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and the comments section was flooded by fans asking him to come back on the show.

“Where did Appa go?" said a user. Another user said, ‘Where are you, father, come home quickly, we are waiting". Another fan said, ‘You are looking very good Kishore Ji. Please come home. All the team, family, and fans are waiting for you."

