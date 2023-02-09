RJ Balaji-starrer Tamil film Run Baby Run was released last week and opened to good reviews. The Jiyen Krishnakumar directorial has been doing well following the good word-of-mouth publicity. Recently, there was a thanksgiving ceremony for the film in Chennai. The film crew, including RJ Balaji, director Jiyen Krishnakumar and producer Lakshman Kumar, participated in it. During the ceremony, RJ Balaji talked about the obsession with films of big stars, causing considerable damage to smaller films with good content. He said that fans are giving more importance to films with superstars in the current scenario.

Balaji pointed out that at the time of its release, only a very few numbers of screens were allocated to Run Baby Run, which he attributed to the lack of big stars in the film. He said that only after the good reviews and positive word of mouth that the number of screens was increased. Balaji emphasised the need to promote a story well, particularly if it does not have a top-league star. He also added that a movie needs to have a good story, which combined with good promotions should do well at the box office.

Advertisement

Critics praised the thriller drama, but they also pointed out numerous flaws that may have been fixed to have a greater impact on the viewer. They felt that the narrative, in the end, was predictable and could have been more gripping. Director Jiyen Krishnakumar said that he has fully read the reviews received for the movie and accepts both the praises and criticisms. Especially everyone has the right to point out mistakes, he said and said he learns from them.

The plot of Run Baby Run centres on bank worker Sathya (RJ Balaji), who unexpectedly meets a woman inside his car on the way home from work. She begs for assistance and asks to stay in his flat for a few hours until her guardian arrives to save her. Sathya first has reservations about letting Tara stay, but when he discovers her dead the following morning, his life takes a terrible turn.

Read all the Latest Movies News here