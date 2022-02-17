Fans Love Adorable Photos of Singer Senthil Ganesh and Wife Rajalakshmi

Tamil singing reality show Super Singer has given a platform to a lot of budding singers from Tamil Nadu to showcase their talent. The show in its eighth season has become a big hit on Vijay TV since its beginning. Singer Senthil Ganesh has become popular after winning the sixth season of the show. He has also created a massive fan following after becoming the winner of Super Singer 6. Senthil’s wife, folk singer Rajalakshmi, was also a finalist of the same season in 2018 but she was eliminated.

The husband wife duo has given voice for a number of folk songs together. They went on to sing the song Chinna Machan in the film Charlie Chaplin 2, which become quite popular. Rajalakshmi has also given voice for the dance number Saami from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise.

In the latest photo shared by Rajalakshmi on Instagram the couple looks quite adorable. Senthil looks handsome in a maroon shirt and white vesti while Rajalakshmi looks stunning in a traditional silk saree. The couple looks charming together and their fans are showering love in the comments section. Sharing the photo Rajalakshmi wrote the caption in Tamil which translates to ‘what is in the eyes’.

Senthil and Rajalakshmi also posed for a photoshoot on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. In the first photo Rajalakshmi looks beautiful in a blue saree as the couple gives a romantic pose. In other photos both are seen riding a bullock cart. The backdrop of these snaps looks every bit amazing.

On the work front, Senthil has given voice for songs of Suriya’s upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The film will be released on March 10. Senthil has already worked in many hit films like Soorarai Pottru, Pattas, Gundu and others.

