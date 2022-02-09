Fans Love Sapna Choudhary’s New Style in Her Latest Hariyanvi Song

Haryanvi songs are getting equal love and recognization as Bollywood songs since the last few years. When we talk about Haryanvi songs, the star artist and singer Sapna Choudhary can’t be ignored. Many of her old songs have received millions of views on different platforms. Now her latest Haryanvi song titled Khudka is going viral.

Sapna Choudhary’s new song Khudka is quite amazing and her acting in the video is also winning the hearts of the audience. Usually, she plays the role of a simple and sober girl in her videos, but in Khudka her new style has left her fans surprised. Her glamorous look in modern outfit as well as the acting in a rowdy character in the new music video is drawing the attention of all. Sapna is seen firing bullets and confronting goons in the video.

The song, which released on January 10, has garnered over 32 lakh views on YouTube. This clearly shows that Sapna’s new song is being received well by her fans.

Sapna Choudhary’s new song Khudka has been sung by Tanu Kharkhoda and Manisha Sharma. Tanu Kharkhoda is also seen in the video with Sapna. There are very few songs in which you can see Sapna’s bold character. In the last few days, Sapna Chaudhary has released many songs in a short period and all have created a lot of buzz on social media.

Recently, another song of Sapna, Kurti Dhili Ankh Jehrili, went viral on YouTube. In the video, uploaded around a year ago, Sapna’s Punjabi dance style left her fans enthralled. Sapna is seen performing on stage in a pink colour salwar suit.

