Fans Love Sonalee Kulkarni's Marathi Mulgi Look For Shivaji Jayanti. See Pics

Bestseller, Amazon Prime Video’s original series, premiered on February 19th. The thriller had a star-studded ensemble that included Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, Shruti Hassaan, and Arjan Bajwa, as well as acclaimed Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni marking her digital debut. On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, Sonalee treated her fans with a beautiful picture.

Sonalee posted on Instagram a picture in the Marathi mulgi look. She can be seen donning a grey 6-yard outfit. The contrasting maroon blouse with a diamond neckline highlighted her expressions beautifully. As for accessories, nothing can beat the oxidised pieces paired with a saree, and the actor is well aware of this hack.

However, what stole the show was her Marathi moti nath and her charming smile. It seemed like the picture was clicked at the Shivaji Jayanti celebrations, as an idol of Shivaji Maharaj can be seen in the background of the image.

Advertisement

She wrote the caption in Marathi, which loosely translates to, “Maharaj’s love, appreciation, respect, faith, pride, affection, all these sentiments were captured accurately by Shashank Sane. So, I am sharing this photo here today because we all have the same feelings about Shri Chhatrapati. Don’t we?"

Sonalee’s last appearance in the OTT series Bestseller was as the cybercrime officer. Bestseller is a suspense-thriller that narrates the tale of a novelist Tahir Wazir. The 8-chapter series is inspired by Ravi Subramanian’s The Bestseller. Though the series is garnering mixed reviews from the critics, Sonalee’s performance as Urmila Ranade shined throughout the show.

Sonalee is ready to make history by appearing in the first Marathi film to be filmed in English as well. Mogalmardini Chhatrapati Tararani is the name of the film. The story centres on Chhatrapati Tarabai, a historical queen.

Advertisement

Black Hangar Studios, which also backed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Grand Tour, is behind the film. Surprisingly, the studios also backed Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One. The sci-fi picture was their first collaboration with an Indian project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.