Fans Mob Allu Arjun's Car As He Arrives in Visakhapatnam for Pushpa 2 Shoot

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun’s crazy fandom has increased and also created the right kind of anticipation of the second part of the franchise Pushpa: The Rule. The superstar has begun shooting the same and recently arrived in Visakhapatnam to film major action sequences.

A fan club shared a photo of the star arriving in the city. He was standing at the sunroof and greeting his fans as they mobbed his car. Currently, Pushpa: The Rule team is in Vizag for a 10-day shoot. The makers are shooting a fight sequence with Allu Arjun. The superstar is seen donning long hair for this sequence.

The fanclub captioned the photo and wrote, “Pushpa Raj Arrived at Vizag .• 10 days shoot • fight sequence • long hair • HD Still #AlluArjun #Pushpa #RashmikaMandanna."

Advertisement

The highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule has been making back-to-back headlines since the time the film has been announced. The impact the first part of the film left on the audience was huge, and as a result, the fan following of Allu Arjun and the film Pushpa has been increasing by the day. Pushpa fans are crazy and the amount of love they shower on Allu Arjun is tremendous.

Earlier in an interview, Allu Arjun shared how his walk in the film became popular. “Sukumar Garu said, I don’t know what you do, but everybody has to walk like you," it was then he came up with the sloping shoulder pose, saying that it would be ‘easily imitable’.

He added, “The idea wasn’t to impress the whole country but it was a great by-product. If your local audience is impressed, then automatically the energy transfers and the aura spreads."

Advertisement

Today, the Pushpa franchise has a separate fanbase amongst the audience. Since the time the first part was released, everything about the film from songs like Ooo Antava to Allu Arjun’s Power-packed dialogues became a rage amongst the audience. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, Pushpa: The Rule is currently under production.

Read all the Latest Movies News here