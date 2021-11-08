Fans of Rajinikanth, Vijay Squabble Over 1st Day Collection of Sarkar and Annaathe

Rajinikanth’s film ‘Annaathe’ has received mixed reactions from fans and critics but the film is doing wonders at the box office. However, a controversy has surfaced on the internet over Rajinikanth-starrer’s first-day collection and Vijay’s Sarkar.

Fans of Rajinikanth and Vijay are engaged in fierce arguments over the first-day collection of two films.

Vijay’s fans claim that his film Sarkar holds the record of highest collection on the first day of its release in Tamil Nadu. Countering Vijay’s fans, Rajinikanth supporters are stating that “Annaathe" released this Diwali on Thursday and broke Sarkar’s record.

Rajinikanth-starrer Annaathe has received mixed reviews from fans and critics but the movie is running houseful in Tamil Nadu. With the Tamil Nadu government lifting the ban on occupancy limits in theatres, theatres are seeing a huge footfall.

At the end of the release day, fans of actor Vijay started trending #UnbeatableSarkar to prove their point that irrespective of high footfall in theatres, “Annaathe" failed to break the record of highest collection on the release day. Actor Vijay’s film Sarkar was released in the year 2018 on the occasion of Diwali and it collected around Rs 31.78 crores on the first day.

Rajinikanth fans are claiming that the film has made a total collection of Rs 34 crores on the first day. Sun Pictures also confirmed in its tweet that the Rajinikanth-starrer film had made a collection of Rs 34 crores on the first day.

However, it is difficult to state the exact figures of the collection made by the movies on the release day in Tamil Nadu due to several anomalies in the ticketing system in cinema halls in the theatres.

Due to the current ticketing system distributors are facing huge losses. In the current system, 90 percent of theatres in the state do not show collections properly. They distribute tokens which are termed as tickets. Due to this, the number of visitors can be manipulated and showcased in front of the government and distributors.

