Actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is undergoing treatment at Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru for more than 10 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a political campaign in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh on January 27. On Wednesday, his fans gathered at a Ganapati temple opposite the hospital and offered a special puja for his speedy recovery. They also broke 101 coconuts and offered them to Lord Ganesha wishing for Taraka’s good health.

Earlier, it was reported that for Taraka’s well-being, his uncle and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna ordered one of his associates to light Akhanda Jyoti for 44 days and offer prayers in the Mrityunjaya Swamy Temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. A special puja was also conducted at the temple for the former’s speedy recovery.

Recently, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Amigos, was asked about Taraka’s health update to which he didn’t share much. He said, “The hospital authorities will give the right information. I’m not the right person to talk about it."

According to earlier reports, Taraka Ratna’s condition has been steady and is said to be improving. It is also said that Balayya is taking care of him since the incident and is in constant touch with the doctors.

Last Friday, the doctors performed a brain scan to determine Taraka’s progress and examine his brain functioning. If reports are to be believed, the family is now planning to shift him overseas for better treatment. However, the location for the same has not been revealed.

Earlier, Hindupur Telugu Desam Party leader Ambika Lakshmi Narayana also hinted that the actor might be shifted to a hospital overseas for further treatment. She also stated that Nandamuri Balakrishna has been supporting the family all the while.

Taraka Ratna suffered a heart attack while participating in Nara Lokesh’s padayatra in Kuppam when he collapsed. He was immediately brought to a private hospital in Kuppam and then shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru.

