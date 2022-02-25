Fans Outrage as Telangana Theatre Refuses Bheemla Nayak's Benefit Show Tickets

With the release of Bheemla Nayak, there has been a mad rush of fans to watch Pawan Kalyan in theatres in Telangana. Pawan Kalyan fans have been flocking to the theatres that are screening the film of the power star.

However, the fans expressed outrage when the administration at the Mamtha Theatre in Karimnagar refused them Benefit Show Tickets. The fans have accused the theatre management of selling tickets for six shows against the government rules that permit only five shows.

The theatre management complained to the police after the situation with Pawan Kalyan’s fans got a little tense. Police questioned the agitating fans near the Mamata Theatre.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans told the police that the theatre owner would increase ticket prices without following the rules and sell them on the block. Police have discussed the matter with the theatre owners.

Meanwhile, the first few shows of Bheemla Nayak received an enthusiastic response. Early in the morning, moviegoers flocked to theatres to see the action-drama.

Several videos of moviegoers enjoying the film in theatres surfaced on social media, and it appears that they are having a great time. Bheemla Nayak is predicted to enthral audiences and set box office records.

The film is the official Telugu version of the Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. In the remake, Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan have taken on the roles of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, respectively.

Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon have been cast as leading ladies. The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra, with Trivikram Srinivas writing the screenplay and S Thaman providing the soundtrack.

