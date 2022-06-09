Fans React to Hindu Seer's Call For Boycott of Vijay Films, Put Up Posters

Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambandam Desika Swamigal, the 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam, one of the oldest Saivite Adheenams (Hindu monasteries) in Tamil Nadu, has urged people not to watch Vijay’s films. According to Sri La Sri Harihara, Vijay has insulted Lord Ganesha in his films.

At an event organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Madurai, Sri La Sri Harihara asked people not to watch the Beast actor’s films. And now the Vijay fans have reacted to the statement by putting up posters against Madurai Adheenam.

In these posters, fans have condemned Madurai Adheenam in extremely harsh words. Many wrote that they would go to the extent of stealing Madurai Adheenam’s property. Some said that Sri La Sri Harihara should stop doing these publicity stunts. According to these fans, they admire Vijay irrespective of caste and religion.

As of now, Vijay has not responded to these comments. The Beast actor is focussing on his upcoming film Thalapathy 66. According to reports, the title and first look poster of this film will be launched on Vijay’s birthday (June 22). A major portion of this film has been shot in Hyderabad. The Chennai schedule for this film will begin soon. For this purpose, a huge set has also been constructed.

Apart from Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Prabhu and others will be there in Thalapathy 66. Bankrolled by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations, there are reports that Thalapathy 66 will release on Pongal next year. Previously, there were reports that Thalapathy 66 will release on Diwali.

Thalapathy 66 is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Hari, Vamshi and Ahishor Solomon have contributed to the writing of this film. S. Thaman has composed the background score for the Vijay-starrer.

