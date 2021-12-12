Home » News » Movies » Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla on His First Birth Anniversary

Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla on His First Birth Anniversary

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 after suffering a heart attack.
Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 after suffering a heart attack.

Sidharth Shukla fans took to social media to remember him on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Dec 12.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: December 12, 2021, 12:09 IST

On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla’s first birth anniversary, fans took to social media to remember the late actor. Twitterati remembered his Bigg Boss 13 moments, the show which catapulted him to nationwide and unprecedented fame.

Recently, Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan called Sidharth Shukla “one man army" of the show while praising his stint in the show’s thirteenth season.

Sidharth featured in Broken But Beautiful 3 web series last.

first published: December 12, 2021, 12:09 IST