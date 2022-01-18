Fans Revisit Dhanush Singing Rajinikanth’s Song To Aishwaryaa After They Announce Separation: 'Heartbroken'

Fans of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were shocked to learn that the couple has decided to separate. Married in 2004, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were together for 18 years. They also are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa issued identical statements about their separation, leaving fans heartbroken.

Many took to social media to express their shock at Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s decision to split. A few also brought back the video showing Dhanush singing Rajinikanth’s Petta song, Ilamai Thirumbuthe, to Aishwaryaa at a party last year. In the video, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were surrounded by friends. Dhanush, who seemed to be the life of the party, was seen walking towards Aishwaryaa and making her blush as he sang the song.

Fans revisited the video and expressed their sadness over the couple’s decision to separate. “This is my fav. Video of #Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. Can’t believe (broken heart emoji)," a fan tweeted. “This one is not even an year old ra," a heartbroken fan tweeted, sharing the video. “What a terrible tragedy..how could things change from here all of a sudden, praying strength and solidarity for them in these tough times!!!!! #Dhanush #Aishwaryaa," a third fan wrote.

A few fans also couldn’t come to terms with the news. “While other posting stay strong I was the one who can’t digest it. I really wanna say.. Please #staytogether," a tweet read. “I can’t believe it heart breaking," a comment on Aishwaryaa’s post announcing the separation read. “This is way too shocking. But all the best to you guys," another fan wrote.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation on Monday night. While Dhanush issued the statement on Twitter, Aishwaryaa took to Instagram and shared the news. Their identical statement read: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (Aishwaryaa and Dhanush) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

