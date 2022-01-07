Fans Shower Love on Nandhini Myna’s Latest Dance Video on Instagram

Tamil television actress Myna Nandhini has recently posted a beautiful dance video on Instagram. The actress can be seen dancing on the song Chaka Chak from the Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer film Atrangi Re. Myna is looking absolutely gorgeous wearing a plain fluorescent white crop top paired with a floral print skirt. Talking about her accessories the actress is wearing a watch in one hand and a simple bracelet in the other.

She has tied her hair in a pony and has worn a beautiful pair of stud earrings. Posting the video the actress wrote in the caption “New show" and has tagged Vijay Television, a Tamil entertainment channel.

She has also tagged Designer Andy giving him credit for the costume. Posted a day ago the video has already received more than 72 thousand likes and a large number of comments.

One of the users wrote “Super dear" while another one commented “So beautiful". A third user said “Lovely dance… Myna sister." A fourth user wrote “Looking Much muchhhh Gorgeous". Many users have also expressed their views through emojis.

The song Chaka Chak on which the actress is dancing has become very popular these days. Actress Sara Ali Khan has given a mind blowing performance on this song. She has shown some great moves on this dance number. The film is receiving appreciation from the audience. Performances of all the actors – Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar – are being appreciated and so is the film. Atrangi Re has also become the most watched film on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

