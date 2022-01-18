Fans Shower Rajinikanth With Support Amid Dhanush-Aishwaryaa R's Split, Laud Him For Putting Up A Strong Front

Fans are showering Rajinikanth with love and support after his daughter Aishwaryaa R announced her separation from Dhanush. Aishwaryaa and Dhanush were together for 18 years and have two sons together, Yatra and Linga. The news was shared just two days after Rajinikanth met with fans and media outside his Chennai house on the occasion of Pongal.

A few fans shared posts featuring Rajinikanth’s interaction on Pongal and lauded him for putting up a strong front while his daughter and son-in-law were going through a personal crisis. “And despite knowing all that is happening between Aishwarya & #Dhanush, this man at 71 came out weaving a huge smile so humbly during the New Year and Pongal to meet his fans who were waiting for him. Whatte man!" a fan tweeted.

“Thalaiva ivalo kastam (So much pain)…but you wish us on pongal day… Thalaiva u are gift for us….ur love for fans are beyond… @rajinikanth…we always there for u….You’re a great human being…great father husband…great grandpa… Always there for ur family..good family man," another tweeted. A few also urged Rajinikanth to stay strong during these trying times. “That’s unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the break-up are none of our business. Just wish you and @ash_r_dhanush all the best for the future! Be strong Thalaivaa @rajinikanth," a fan tweeted. “We are with you thalaivaa Stay strong @rajinikanth," another added.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004. On Monday, they issued identical statements to confirm their separation. The statement said, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (Aishwaryaa and Dhanush) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

