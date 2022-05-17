Fans Surprise Pooja Hegde Ahead of Her Trip To Cannes Film Festival, Her Reaction Is Priceless

Pooja Hegde was in for a sweet surprise at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning when she was heading for her flight to the Cannes Film Festival. The actress is one of the many Indian stars that have invited to attend the prestigious film festival. In a video shared on Instagram, Pooja was seen making a stylish entry at the airport and was immediately surprised to see a group of fans present at the venue to wish her luck.

Dressed in a black skirt and a white formal shirt, Pooja was evidently surprised to see fans present with a banner reading, “Heartfelt congratulations and all the best, Pooja Hegde, representing India at Cannes Film Festival 2022." Pooja was heard screaming, “Oh my god" a couple of times as she hugged her fans and posed with them.

Pooja will be making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She will be seen joining Minister for Information and Broadcast Anurag Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Oscar-award winner AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Grammy-award winner Rickey Kej, CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur and others at the Cannes Film Festival.

Besides Pooja, the paparazzi also spotted Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya at the airport, leaving for Cannes 2022. Aishwarya was seen wearing an all-black ensemble for their journey while Aaradhya opted for a pink hoodie and a pair of denim pants. Abhishek, with a tikka on his forehead, was seen wearing a blue hoodie and a pair of denim pants. The family posed for the cameras while Aishwarya ensured Aaradhya was close to her.

Aishwarya, Pooja and Tamannaah aren’t the only Indian beauties that will be attending the awards show. Deepika Padukone is also among the key attendees this year. The Gehraiyaan actress is a part of the competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury for the 75th edition. Others on the jury include actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. The jury will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

