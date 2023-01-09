Fans Target Ram Gopal Varma After His Comment On Pawan Kalyan-Chandrababu Naidu Meet

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for his blunt jabs at politicians and other public figures. He does not hold back his words whether it is to make a sarcastic jibe at someone or lash out at someone directly. These traits have made him one of the most controversial personalities in the entertainment world. And now, Ram Gopal Varma is at it again. He is again in the news for his scathing remarks on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently meeting TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

The two political leaders met for about an hour to discuss the current political scenario in the state. The meeting sparked rumours of a pre-poll alliance between the two parties and in his latest tweet, Ram Gopal Varma lashed out against Pawan Kalyan for meeting Chandrababu Naidu. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “I never expected that he would sell his own Kapus for Kammas just for money. RIP Kapus and congratulations Kammas."

Kapu refers to a social grouping of agriculturists found primarily in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kammas refer to a branched faction of the Kapu community belonging to the historical region of Kammanadu.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan as well as members of the Kapu community have been left angered by Ram Gopal Varma’s remark and are lashing out at him on social media. Reacting to his tweet, many users have referenced his act of licking actress Ashu Reddy’s feet to lash out at him.

One user compared him to do a dog for licking someone’s feet and asked him not to point fingers at others like Pawan Kalyan.

