Fans Tease 'Groom' Vicky Kaushal About Rumoured Wedding With Katrina Kaif on Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have kept fans intrigued about their relationship for quite some time now. The actors are rumoured to be dating but have never come out and announced it officially. Recently, reports emerged that Vicky and Katrina will by tying the knot in December. The report stated that they will have a destination wedding in Rajasthan and Katrina will be wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga for the big day. Amid these reports, Vicky shared a picture of himself on Instagram, post which fans took to the comment section to tease him about his rumoured marriage.

In the picture, Vicky can be seen posing in the golden hour light. He captioned it, “Golden hour, silver linings."

Fans took to the comment section to tease the actor about his upcoming wedding. One user wrote, “The Groom is glowing" with laughter emojis. Another fan commented, “Marriage bell," with heart emojis. One fan asked, “Please tell me that wedding rumors are trueee." While another teased, “Hone wali shadi mubarak ho (Congrats on your upcoming wedding)."

Meanwhile, amid the rumours, Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabelle Kaif were spotted at a store. A fan-page for Isabelle shared a picture of the duo.

However, Katrina’s spokesperson rubbished their wedding rumours. As reported by Bollywood Life, they said, “This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months." Katrina herself rubbished the rumours during Sooryavanshi promotions. She said, “That’s a question I have for last 15 years."

On the work front Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She is shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Vicky, is busy working on Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sam Bahadur and Mr Lele in the pipeline.

