Fans Throng to Theatres as Suriya Returns to Big Screen With Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Suriya’s much-anticipated film Etharkkum Thunindhavan hit the theatres on Thursday, March 10, and his fans flocked to cinema halls early in the morning to celebrate their favourite actor’s return to the big screen after two years. The visuals from outside a theatre in Salem have surfaced online. In the videos, the moviegoers have flocked to watch Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Fans were seen bursting crackers outside theatres. Dance, drums, and firecrackers marked Suriya’s return to the big screen.

Meanwhile, Etharkkum Thunindhavan was also released in Cuddalore despite PMK’s letter to the theatre owners asking them not to release Suriya-starrer. Although early screenings were not permitted in the Cuddalore district, it was reported that the film was released in most Cuddalore theatres at 7 p.m with police thoroughly examining the fans entering the theatre.

The fans, who missed watching the first-day first show due to the unavailability of tickets, shared their excitement about finally getting to see the film later in the day. Not just in Tamil Nadu, the reception for Etharkkum Thunindhavan has also been great in Kerala, Karnataka, and Telugu states as the actor earned a massive fan following with his last two films, Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim.

The film’s box office collection reflects the craze and hype around the Suriya-starrer. According to reports from Filmibeat, the film got off to a terrific start at the box office in Tamil Nadu, grossing roughly Rs 15.21 crore.

Suriya plays the role of a lawyer in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which is directed by Pandiraj. While Priyanka Mohan plays Suriya’s wife in the film, Vinay plays the antagonist. Suriya and Pandiraj previously worked together on the 2015 film Pasanga 2.

D. Imman has composed the music for the film, while R. Rathnavelu and Ruben handled cinematography and editing, respectively.

Originally scheduled for October 2020, Etharkkum Thunindhavan was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

