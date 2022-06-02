Fans To Hear KK's Last Song In Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Krishnakumar Kunnath, known among fans as KK, died on Tuesday night after performing at a concert in Kolkata, leaving the entertainment world shattered. And while KK delivered several hits that will always remain with us, his last song will be in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3.

According to critic Umair Sandhu, KK’s last song will be for Tiger 3. Coincidentally, KK’s first super hit song was also for Salman Khan. His first super hit Bollywood song, Tadap Tadap, was from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

With lyrics penned by Mehboob and Ismail Darbar’s music, Tadap Tadap Ke instantly struck a chord with the audience. Tadap Tadap Ke proved to be a milestone in KK’s career and then there was no looking back. He provided vocals to songs from films like Hera Pheri, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Ghaath and others. His songs became all time chartbusters and he was the recipient of several awards like FOI Online Awards, Goldie Film Awards, Mirchi Music Awards, Screen Awards and others.

Tiger 3 will hit the theatres on April 21 next year. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in this film.

Coming back to KK, he passed away on Tuesday night following a performance at a Kolkata event. KK was later brought to Calcutta Medical Research Institute hospital where he was declared dead. Video and pictures of his last concert went viral.

KK’s last rites and final viewing will take place in Mumbai today. On Wednesday, the West Bengal government paid last respects to KK with a gun salute to his mortal remains. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also paid floral tributes to the late singer.

KK’s body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time after post mortem examination. Banerjee also consoled KK’s wife and other family members who were present at the venue. Later, KK’s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai by family in an Air India aircraft, which arrived around 08:35 pm.

