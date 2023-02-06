It seems like fans are upset with RRR actor Jr NTR. Kalyan Ram Nandamuri starrer Amigos is all set to hit the big screen on February 10. The pre-release event was held on Sunday in Hyderabad. Jr NTR attended the pre-release event of Amigos as the chief guest. While making his speech, the RRR actor talked about his upcoming ventures and the film Amigos. Now, several reports suggest that fans are upset with the actor as he did not talk about Nandamuri Tarak Ratna’s health.

During his speech at the event, Jr NTR did not share a health update about his elder cousin and actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, which fans were expecting him to speak about.

Advertisement

Taraka Ratna has been undergoing treatment at Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru after he suffered a cardiac arrest on January 27. Taraka Ratna’s condition has been steady and is said to be improving. Taraka’s uncle and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is taking care of him and is in constant touch with the doctors.

On Friday, the doctors performed a brain scan to determine his progress and examine his brain functioning. Reports have surfaced that the family is planning to shift him abroad for better treatment and care.

Earlier, Hindupur Telugu Desam Party leader Ambika Lakshmi Narayana hinted that the actor might be shifted to a hospital overseas. Narayana further added that Nandamuri Balakrishna has been supporting the family all the while.

Recently, Balakrishna asked one of his personnel to light Akhanda Jyoti for 44 days and offer prayers in the Mruthyunjaya Swamy Temple in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh for Tarak Ratna’s recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in Veera Simha Reddy alongside Shruti Haasan. The film has been a hit at the box office and has collected around Rs 297 crore worldwide. On the other hand Jr NTR will be next seen in Kortala Siva’s directorial, which is tentatively titled NTR 30. The cast and crew of the film have been kept under wraps.

Read all the Latest Movies News here