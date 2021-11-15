Fans Welcome Back Shehnaaz Gill as She Posts Skincare Video After Sidharth Shukla Tribute Song

Shehnaaz Gill seems to be slowly resuming her normal life after the sudden death of actor Sidharth Shukla. The two were said to be in a relationship, although they never admitted it publicly. The actor’s sudden death after a cardiac arrest in September came as a shock to Shehnaaz as well as legions of fans who loved to see them together. The actress had also made a tribute song in memory of the Bigg Boss 13 winner, which made his fans emotional.

Fans have been a big support for Shehnaaz as she dealt with the grief of Sidharth’s death. The Punjabi singer-actress had maintained silence on social media for a long time. She broke it with the tribute video for Sidharth. Shehnaaz has now shared an ad for a skincare brand, and fans are taking it as a sign that she is finally returning to normal life.

The ad, posted on Shehnaaz’s instagram, shows her talking about her skincare routine. Fans showered her with love in the comments, saying ‘Sherni is back’ and ‘stay strong’. Take a look:

Sidharth Shukla’s fans are still reeling from the shock of his tragic demise. Even more than two months after his death, fan pages and paparazzi share throwback videos and photos of the late actor to keep his memory alive. Recently, another video of Sidharth with Shehnaaz Gill went viral on the internet. The video was shot last year in Chandigarh.

While the video shows glimpses of Sidharth from his Chandigarh trip, what caught fans’ attention was his dance rehearsal with Shehnaaz, who he was reportedly dating at the time of his death. The video was flooded by Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fans’ comments. While one wrote, “Come back Sidharth," another one posted, “Miss you, Sid."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called SidNaaz by their fans, were participants of Bigg Boss 13. During the show, Shehnaaz had declared that she was head over heels for Sidharth. Even after the show ended, on several occasions, she professed her love for the late actor.

