Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Review: Mads Mikkelsen, Jude Law's Film a Treat Only for Potterheads

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Director: David Yates

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Jessica Williams, and Richard Coyle

Secrets of Dumbledore, the third movie of the Fantastic Beasts series is surely not as intriguing or fascinating as the first part. Though it’s surely not as exciting a journey back to Hogwarts as in Harry Potter Series, there are certain aspects in the film that surely challenges the Harry Potter fan in you.

Speaking of the screenplay, the movie surely is not as bad as the second instalment. This time, JK Rowling and Steve Kloves has tried to deliver something more different. However, just like how the second instalment had a messy climax, this time too, there’s a lot of confusion and even director David Yates couldn’t save the plot completely.

The film introduces actor Mads Mikkelsen as the new Gellert Grindelwald. The actor impresses as the lead antagonist and has stepped quite well into the shoes of Johnny Depp, who essayed the character of Grindelwald in the earlier parts. Needless to say, Jude Law, who portrays the character of Albus Dumbledore, is also impressive as he tries to stop Grindlewald to start the Wizard-Muggle war.

Speaking of Eddie Redmayne, who is known for his role as Newt Scamander, is just the shy hero who has to save the world. You, at some point, want Redmayne to act up and be a little more aggressive. The rest of the cast including Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Jessica Williams, and Richard Coyle, have all done a decent job.

The climax yet again is a little too predictable, and leaves you right where it starts! The chase continues and is a good film that reminds you of all the Harry Potter movies at once. To sum it up, though not as good as the first instalment, this one surely acts as a saviour from the disastrous second instalment.

