Sussanne Khan’s sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has finalised her divorce with ex-husband DJ Aqeel. While she announced the amicable separation last year, her statement about her divorce has been welcomed by friends and family who’ve come forward to support her in this life decision. Farah Khan Ali and Aqeel got married on February 20, 1999 and are doting parents to two kids Azaan and Fizaa.

On Friday, Farah Khan Ali took to her Instagram handle to post a couple of gleeful selfies with her ex-husband. She broke the news about her divorce in the caption. It read, “We have been declared officially divorced and are happy about it. We wish each other lots of love, happiness and luck in our onward journeys. We will always remain parents to our beautiful children Azaan and Fizaa and nothing will change. Grateful for the journey we had together."

Advertisement

Celebs like Sussanne Khan and Kubra Sait extended their wishes to the ex-couple. While Sussanne wrote, “Love you both". Kubra Sait commented, “It’s such a beautiful new beginning note… you guys are both such amazing humans… like both of you are, ginormous hearts." Meanwhile, Bhavana Panday, Elnaaz Norouzi, Mozez Singh, Dia Mirza, Twinkle Khanna and others extended their love with red heart emojis.

Farah Khan Ali had announced her separation last year with a lengthy post in which she claimed that she was ‘happily separated’. She had penned, “Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are “Happily Separated"."

She had further added, “We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer. This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other. Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it. It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life."

Read all the Latest Movies News here