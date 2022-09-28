Farah Khan And Sania Mirza Are Shelling Out Major BFF Goals in This Adorable Pic

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan and tennis star Sania Mirza share a great friendship and their social media handles are proof of it. Farah Khan recently shared a happy picture on her Instagram handle with Sania Mirza which is giving everyone major BFF goals. Along with this sweet picture, the filmmaker also penned a caption revealing their strong bond with each other.

In the photo, the duo is seen relaxing on the couch and striking a pose for the camera. Farah is wearing a blue and black outfit, while Sania opted for a grey and blue number and paired it with a yellow coat. She also added the iconic friendship song, “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge".

“Mine! @mirzasaniar we make long-distance relationships work big time," Farah wrote in the caption. BFF Sania was also quick to reply to the post saying, “This song is everything we are (along with a laughing and lovestruck emoji). Take a look at the post below.

Fans lauded the duo’s friendship and some of them commented with happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “This is such a sweet post", while another wrote, “too cute. Love this picture". Actress Huma Qureshi also reacted with a red heart emoji.

Be it a birthday post or a throwback picture, the BFFs never shy away from showing off their adorable friendship on social media. Sania Mirza announced her retirement plans earlier this year, and Farah Khan supported her decision, calling her a “champ".

Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself posing for a selfie with Sania. Both of them smiled brightly as they posed for the camera. In her caption, Farah wrote, “Need I say you’ll still be the champ at whatever next is ahead. @mirzasaniar love u my friend". Take a look at the post.

It has been reported that Farah Khan plans to return to filmmaking very soon. She was planning to work on a commercial entertainer with Rohit Shetty. However, the project was cancelled a few weeks before it was scheduled to begin filming for undisclosed reasons. As per recent reports, Farah Khan will be announcing her next project as a director very soon.

