The big section of the internet only recently discovered that Tabu had a blink-and-a-miss moment in Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na (2004). Marking Farah Khan’s first directorial project, Tabu was seen as one of the people on the campus where Shah Rukh’s Major Ram was studying. While the cameo was surprising, Farah has now revealed that Tabu’s cameo in the film was an impromptu decision.

Replying to the popular Instagram fashion account Diet Sabya, Farah Khan revealed, “Arre she was in Darjeeling for some other shoot and came to visit me on my set. And I literally just put her in this shot. Without makeup and in her personal clothes."

Main Hoon Na was among the biggest hits of 2004. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also starred Suneil Shetty, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Sushmita Sen. Farah had also roped in Boman Irani, Kirron Kher, Bindu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rakhi Sawant in pivotal roles. It has been 19 years since the film was released but movie lovers continue to revisit this gem.

Since the film’s release, Shah Rukh, Farah Khan, and Tabu have done a lot of impressive work. While Farah helmed films such as Om Shanti Om (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010) and Happy New Year (2014), Shah Rukh made a comeback after four years in January with Pathaan. The film has emerged as a blockbuster, having surpassed Rs 500 crore at the box office within one month. The film introduced Shah Rukh into YRF’s massive spy universe, which already compromises Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir.

On the other hand, Tabu emerged as one of the biggest stars of 2022. After stunning everyone with her performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she was seen in Drishyam 2 and then starred in Kuttey earlier this year. She will now be seen in Bhoola.

