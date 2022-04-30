Farah Khan Finds New 'Hero' for Her Film, Signs Him for Rs 500; Find Out Who He Is

Farah Khan, the multi-talented director, producer, and choreographer has recently cast a new actor for a film. The actress revealed the newcomer’s face in an Instagram post. He’s none other than Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Got perplexed?

There is no need to be confused as it was just a fun post in which Farah simply shared an adorable photo of herself and Izhaan, who is seen holding a Rs 500 note in his hand. Farah captioned the post, “Got my new hero for cheap. Izhaan Mirza Malik. This cutie got signed by me for just ₹ 500."

“Sania Mirza, thank you for the discount," she added.

Take a look:

Sania Mirza responded to the post by dropping two hearts in the comments section. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her fans since it became viral. Among admiring comments like “beautiful" “sweet" and “lovely," a user wished to see Farah with Karan Johar. He says “Cute. Waiting for your new post with Karan Johar." Another user got effusive in praise of the filmmaker and wrote, “Am ready to work with a legendary director of my time with only Rs 5, God bless you Little champ and the beautiful and talented Farah Ji."

Farah Khan is a renowned filmmaker who has undoubtedly made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. With her keen observation skills, she introduced Bollywood's one of the biggest stars, Deepika Padukone, in the film Om Shanti Om.

On the work front, Farah Khan is currently working on Karan Johar's forthcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars two of the most popular actors in the business, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The combo was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Gully Boy. The cast for Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

