Farah Khan Got Immense Pressure From Raveena Tandon Ahead Of Tip Tip Barsa Pani Remix Shoot: 'Don't Mess Up'

Farah Khan, on Sunday night’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, spoke about Raveena Tandon’s reaction to the remixed version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song, which originally appeared in the 1994 film Mohra, starred Raveena and Akshay Kumar in it. The song is one of the most iconic songs of Raveena’s career. The song was recreated for Sooryavanshi. While Akshay was seen in the song yet again, Katrina Kaif had filled Raveena’s shoes in the new version.

Speaking about the song on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, Farah revealed that Raveena had called Farah before she shot the song and warned her to not ruin the song. “Mere upar iska pressure sabse zyada tha. Kyunki, iconic song hai, sab ko Raveena ka gaana, yellow saree yaad hai aur ye mere ko phone kar kar ke “Tu iski maa ki a***h na karna iss gaane ki. (She pressured me the most because it’s an iconic song and everyone remembers her yellow saree. So she called and warned me don’t mess up the song)," Farah said.

Advertisement

The choreographer added that there is always a certain amount of pressure that comes with recreations. “But I was very happy jab gaana aaya, first call I got from her that Faru you’ve done a superb job and Katrina looking superb," Farah added. When Kapil asked Raveena if her reaction was genuine, Raveen jokingly said no.

She then turned serious and explained that had the song been choreographed by someone else, it would have been a mess. “Farah ke haath mein tha toh I knew that woh respect aur grace toh zaroor rahega (I was sure that if someone else was doing the song, they would surely mess it up, but I was confident that Farah would keep the respect and grace intact)," she added.

Advertisement

Besides talking about the song, Raveena and Farah also shared fun anecdotes from their early days in the industry and enjoyed the acts presented by the comedians on Kapil’s show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.