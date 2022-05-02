Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari And Patralekhaa's Glam Night Out: Inside Photos

Whenever Bollywood BFFs come together, they leave us all envious of their night out and party pictures. Like that of Farah Khan’s latest outing pictures with actors Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Patralekhaa. The girls seemed to have a stressbuster night out, wherein Aditi and Huma were spotted breaking plates, which was a customary tradition. The ace choreographer posted a series of pictures and a video, giving the fans and followers a glimpse of “girls’ night". All in all Farah’s post looked like fun, joy, and excitement.

While Huma, Aditi, and Farah chose black for the night, Patraekhaa stood out with her super casual look. She donned blue high waist denim jeans and a shoulderless floral corset top that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. Huma looked sexy in a black thigh-high slit dress with a square neckline, pairing it with a floral shrug atop, a black sling, and some golden neckpieces. Huma chose to keep her wavy tresses open. Keeping it super casual, Aditi wore a black jumpsuit with white sneakers and tied her hair in a sleek high bun. Farah looked very comfortable in a black long gown. She perfectly added the colour with her multiple neckpieces and a multi-color clutch. As always, the filmmaker chose to keep her hair open.

Advertisement

They all looked very classy in those snippets. All four of them passed their contagious smiles at the camera, as they posed for the selfie, which was clicked by Aditi. In the next pictures, they all stood together as they strike a pose at the camera. Taking it to the caption of her post, Farah also thanked Patralekhaa, Huma, and Aditi for buying her the dinner. While sharing the pictures, Farah wrote, “Girls just wanna have fun! As long as we are back home by 10.30 Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, thanks for buying me dinner." Actress Preity Zinta expressed that she missed them, as she took to the comments section and wrote, “I miss you guys," and ended her caption with a couple of heart emoticons.

Advertisement

Earlier, Farah shared a video showing Huma and Aditi throwing plates, while Patralekhaa looked amused seeing this. In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Girls’ night done right! With my 3 darlings Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa." Farah even took to her Instagram Stories to share another selfie, and on the picture she wrote, “4 heads are better than 1."

Advertisement

Even, Huma dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram account from the night and wrote, “The best girlfriends are those that send you an amazing dress when you cry ‘I have nothing to wear’ Sanam Ratansi and the other mad one who support your impromptu photo-shoot without caring a damn about where you are Patralekhaa. I love my girls. Farah Khan Kunder for being our OLA entertainment forever!! Aditi Rao Hydari for being the gentle soul that you are."

Talking of her work, Huma was last seen in a special Dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and the thriller web series Mithya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.