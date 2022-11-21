Home » News » Movies » Farah Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Others Attend Tabassum’s Prayer Meet in Mumbai, Watch

Farah Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Others Attend Tabassum’s Prayer Meet in Mumbai, Watch

Actress Tabassum's prayer meet was held today which saw several celebrities in attendance such as Farah Khan, Moushumi Chatterji, Jaaved Jaaferi and Alka Yagnik among others.

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 21:44 IST

Several celebrities attended Tabassum's prayer meet
Several celebrities attended Tabassum's prayer meet

Actress Tabassum Govil passed away last week away suffering a cardiac arrest. Her prayer meet was held today which saw several celebrities in attendance such as Farah Khan, Moushumi Chatterji, Jaaved Jaaferi and Alka Yagnik among others. Johnny Lever, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Aman Verma were also clicked by the paparazzi at the venue. The celebs were seen interacting with her family members as they reached there to offer condolences.

The prayer meeting was held at Arya Samaj at Linking Road, Santacruz.

RELATED NEWS

Actress, talk show host and YouTuber Tabassum Govil started her career as child actor Baby Tabassum in 1947, and later became the host of the first talk show of Indian television, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. It ran on Doordarshan from 1972 to 1993, wherein she interviewed film and TV personalities.

Tabassum made her film debut as a child actor with Nargis (1947) followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947) and Bari Behen (1949). She appeared in Baiju Bawra (1952) in the childhood role of Meena Kumari.

She hosted the first talk show of Indian television, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, which ran for 21 years from 1972 to 1993. Produced by Doordarshan Kendra Mumbai, it was based on interviews of film celebrities and became immensely popular. This also led to a career as stage compere. She was also the editor of Grihalaxmi, a Hindi women’s magazine for 15 years and wrote many joke books.

In April 2021, she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for Covid-19 related complications. She later tested negative for the virus and went back home, according to her son, Hoshang Govil.

