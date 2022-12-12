Farah Khan Leaves ROFL Comment On Karan Johar's Post As His Twins, Yash-Roohi Call Him 'Fashionable'

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins - Yash and Roohi - are one of the cutest kids in Bollywood. The director welcomed the kids via surrogacy in 2017. Like any other father, Karan too shares a loving bond with the duo and often posts cute and adorable videos of the twins. Recently, the doting father uploaded a short snippet of his children dressing up like him and considering themselves “fashionable." The sibling duo can be seen twinning in all-black outfits and smiling when Karan filmed the video.

While filming the video, Karan can be heard saying, ‘Wow! Matching matching matching”. Roohi responds to Karan’s statement by saying, “We are very fashionable." And Yash adds, “We are dressing up like dada”. Hearing this, a happy Karan says, “I take that as a compliment”. Karan and Roohi finally end the video with “Toodles."

Sharing the video, Karan captioned it, “Dressing up like Dada!” Many celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Harrdy Sandhu, and Bipasha Basu dropped heart icons in the comments section. Meanwhile, Soni Razdan wrote, “Huggies for the buggies”. Tahira Kashyap reacted to the adorable banter with a comment that read, “So cute”. Reacting to Roohi’s pronunciation of the word ‘fashionable’. singer Lisa Mishra said, “They are indeed fashtable”. Fans and admirers too reacted to the video. One user wrote, “Now I hope you approve of their style."

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, Farah Khan chimed into the comments section to drop ROFL comment.

Previously, Karan Johar had shared a sweet and hilarious video of his kids. Karan asked Roohi, “How are you?” to which the little one said, “I am exhausted!” While poking fun at Roohi, he pans the camera over to Yash, who could be seen lying down on the sofa donning big sunglasses. When asked, “And what about you?” Yash replied hilariously by calling himself, “Badshah”. Karan captioned the video, “We have a rapper in the house”. And tagged rapper Badshah.

Check out the video here-

On the work front, Karan Johar is back and gearing up for his upcoming release Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

