Farah Khan Makes Son Czar Press Feet After FIFA Final, Says 'World Cup Khatam Ho Gaya Beta'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan never fails to leave everyone in splits with her wit, which is often showcased in her social media posts. On Sunday, Farah got us thrilled with the glimpses from FIFA World Cup Finale in Doha, Qatar as she attended the match with her son Czar. Farah also penned a hilarious caption with the post, saying she’ll make her son press her feet for life as she got her to witness the match. Well, she wasn’t kidding and her latest post is proof!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Farah shared a picture of Czar, in an Argentina jersey, massaging her feet as she sat on the bed. The child sat near her feet and looked at them while Farah clicked the picture from behind.

Sharing it she wrote, “Morning practice (laughing emoji) #worldcup khatam ho gaya beta (#worldcup has ended son) .. now pay the dues .. #czarkunder #qatar." A few moments back, Farah has shared the same pic on Instagram story and wrote, “Czar paying for the great seats his mother got him (laughing emojis) #worldcup2022." Farah also added the song Tu Kitni Achhi Hai as the background music."

Check here:

Farah Khan left everyone in splits including celebs like Raveena Tandon, Aditi Rao Hydari and more who took to the comments section and dropped laughing emoticons.

Raveena Tandon wrote, “Hahahhaha mine carried my bag all through yesterday. Aaj ka seva baaki hai (Today’s service is due)." Aditi Rao Hydari said, “Dead" and added a bunch of laughing emojis. Fans also reacted to the post. A person wrote, “OMG exactly like my sister, she also now asking her son to pay the dues." Another fan said, “I need such training from you Farah."

Well, it all started with Farah’s post as she shared a clip of their seats closed to the field. Farah wrote, “Ok now I’m just showing off about our seats (laughing emoji)." In the post, she gave a glimpse of the venue. Farah shared a brief clip of fireworks ahead of the final match at Qatar. She also posted a photo with Czar as the mother-son duo smiled for the picture.

Farah captioned the post, “My son better b pressing my feet for life #worldcup2022 #qatar #doha #bestseats .. thank you Karan Johar."

Apart from Farah, the final match was seen live by several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Mohanlal, and Mammootty. Shah Rukh joined former English footballer Wayne Rooney for a live chat hours before the match to promote the movie. Deepika Padukone unveiled the trophy for the world cup. She and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas presented the trophy in front of a packed audience at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

