Farah Khan Offered To Direct Rajesh Khanna Biopic; Here's Her Take On It

Late Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars Hindi cinema witnessed. There were many other highly successful and popular stars who preceded him and came after him but the fan frenzy and the craze for Rajesh Khanna are still unmatched.

That being said, one can wonder why no biopic has been made on the biggest superstar in Bollywood, especially since Hindi cinema has recently seen a wave of biopics. However, according to reports, a Rajesh Khanna biopic was on the cards and a top league director was offered the project. The opportunity was presented to Farah Khan. However, while this rare opportunity would have drawn instant affirmation from many filmmakers across the country, Farah has not agreed yet.

Currently, in Abu Dhabi, Farah spoke to times and said that she does not want to rush things. She acknowledged that although she is itching to make a comeback in direction, she wants to take things slow and easy and not make hasty decisions. That is why she has not yet said ‘yes’ to the Rajesh Khanna biopic that was offered to her. “I will only be able to announce something by the end of the year. I want to make my kind of cinema," she said. The offer was made to her last year by producer Nikhil Dwivedi.

Advertisement

She also spoke on the recent trend of the success of pan-India films, saying she believed that Main Hoon Naa was a pan-India film since it did well in all corners of the country. She said she did not understand the distinction of pan-India as according to her, every movie that does well across the country is a pan-India film.

Farah Khan started her directorial career with the highly successful Main Hoon Naa and then followed it up with films like Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. Her most recent directorial was the 2014 film Happy New Year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.