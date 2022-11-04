Farah Khan Posts Rare Throwback Pics On ‘Jaan’ Tabu’s Birthday, Calls Her ‘Most Talented Friend’

Tabu, Bollywood’s most versatile actress, is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. The funniest wish for her came from her close friend, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. She posted throwback photos with a witty and hilarious caption to praise Tabu’s acting chops.

Tabu and Farah have been friends for the longest time and are still going strong. Taking the opportunity to wish the iconic actress, the Om Shanti Om director posted a few special photos that capture their special bond. She penned a witty and unique note saying, “My jaan, my most talented friend of last 30 years. And they say friendships don’t last in Bollywood. Happy birthday, Tabu." She added, “If you were playing a dead body, you would still act better than everyone. Love you, forever."

Offering a glimpse at her memory lane, in the first picture posted by Farah, she and Tabu look gorgeous in ethnic wear. Tabu can be seen dressed in a beige kurti with an orange-coloured dupatta. She wore golden and red bangles and earrings. On the other hand, Farah is seen dressed in a striking blue ethnic dress with silver and golden thread work. In the second photo, the duo can be seen dishing out BFF goals as they pose casually on a bench. Tabu sported a green sweater and light-coloured pants, while Farah is dressed in a long button-down shirt and denim. The third photo is all glamorous and glitzy as Farah and Tabu don sparkly-sequinned outfits for a party. And in the final photo, the duo can be seen hugging each other tightly and smiling.

Check out the post here:

In the comment section, Patralekhaa dropped a heart emoji, while Aditi Rao Hydari posted a heart-eye emoji. Actress Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday you beautiful creature, Tabu."

Farah’s birthday wishes did not stop there. She even uploaded a story on Instagram featuring herself hugging the birthday girl. She added a small note to the story saying, “Having each other’s backs. Happy Birthday to the new Bigg Boss expert" and tagged the Virasat actress.

On the work front, Tabu recently co-starred with Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Drishyam 2, which is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor and Shriya Saran.

