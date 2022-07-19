Farah Khan Reunites With Neetu Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Lali Dhawan, Fans Quip She is Like 'Coriander'

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor attended an all-girls get-together on Monday evening where she was joined by her close friends Farah Ali Khan, Lali Dhawan(wife of David Dhawan), and Sunita Kapoor(wife of Anil Kapoor) among others. Avid fans of the ‘Om Shanti Om’ film-maker were quick to acknowledge her cordial contacts with everyone in the film industry. Neetu took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her outing.

She captioned the photo, “When conversation are unfiltered unguarded it’s a perfect evening #mytribemyvibe #friends #love#laughter." It shows Neetu in a track suit, sitting on the couch with Farah, Sunita and others." Among the many fans who took to the comment section to leave compliments, one of them wrote, “Farah Khan is like coriander in every dish. She fits in every age group," referring to Farah’s frequent rendezvous with stars on a regular basis.

Back in March, Farah and Punit Malhotra enjoyed a friendly outing where the former made the latter give her a foot massage. In May, the director was seen dining out with Patralekha, Huma Qureshi, and Aditi Rao Hydari as they had a blast shattering plates at an upscale Mumbai restaurant. Farah also hung out with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan for a leisurely lunch. The trio who have gained quite popularity for their hit OTT show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ were spotted having a fun time with the Main Hoon Na director.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor returned to the silver screens with Raj Mehta’s Jug Jug Jeeyo after a long gap of nine years. The actress was last seen in ‘Besharam’ along with her son Ranbir Kapoor. Jugjugg Jeeyo also featured Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film garnered 83 crores at the box office.

Neetu Kapoor also judged the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

