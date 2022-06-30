Farah Khan Says Rishi Kapoor Will be Coming Back as Alia-Ranbir's Child, Neetu Kapoor Reacts

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor, RaLia fans have been in a celebration mode. Not just fans, their industry colleagues, friends and family, too, are equally ecstatic. Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan was seen telling Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor that her late husband Rishi Kapoor will be coming back as Ranbir and Alia’s child.

In a promo of Dance Deewane Junior dropped by Colors TV, the host Karan Kundrra can be heard congratulating Neetu. Neetu thanked him and said that nothing can be better than this. To this, Farah says, “I think, mujhe lag raha hai, Chintu ji wapas aane wale hain (I feel Rishi Kapoor will be coming back now)." Neetu replies, “Yes."

Watch the promo here:

Alia announced her pregnancy earlier this week through a social media post. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year after dating for five years.

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Recently talking about his married life, Ranbir said, “Besides films, this year has been big for me due to my wedding. It’s a beautiful thing in my life." Referring to his famous dialogue in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir added, “I used to say, in my movies, that ‘Shaadi is daal chawal for 50 saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut tangdi kabab, kheema pao, hakka noodle hona chahiye.’ But boss, zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad, daal chawal hi best hai. Mere life mein jo Alia hai, wo daal chawal with tadka hai, achaar hai, kaanda hai, sab kuch hai. So I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life."

Meanwhile, Farah Khan recently teased her diretorial comeback. Speaking with Free Press Journal, Farah said, “This year I am planning to direct a film. The last two years went in Covid. And, before that, I had a nice life. I was enjoying it with my kids. However, now I am itching to make a film."

