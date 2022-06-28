Farah Khan Shakes a Leg to Gandi Baat Song With 'Youngest Person in Industry'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Monday posted a video wherein she was seen shaking a leg with Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. The video was behind the scenes from the Umang award show. The duo looked adorable while dancing to one of the songs of R Rajkumar, Gandi Baat.

While sharing the video she wrote, “It’s always a party when you meet the youngest person in the industry @anilskapoor Papaji I love you. #backstage #policefunction #umang."

Advertisement

In the video, we notice both twinning with each other. Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit, while Farah aced her black co-ord set and paired it with a statement neckpiece. Within just a few hours, the video was viewed by over 4 lakhs, and more than 30,000 users liked it.

One of the users wrote, “So so so good to see you both tapping your feet together!" Another said, “Of course, Anil sir is an inspiration and you are looking fabulous, Farah." One more said, “Wow Farah madam & Anil sir God bless you both look stunning God bless you both."

Another user said, “Yes true mam, he is prince charming. I love his acting, his style, and also he is a very emotional man too. God bless both of u keep shining."

Advertisement

Farah Khan, apart from her choreography, has also directed popular films including Happy New Year, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om.

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film was made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.