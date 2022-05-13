Farah Khan Shares Priceless Throwback Pic of Aishwarya Rai in Sindoor with Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar; See Post

If there is an award for sharing the best throwback snaps, we would suggest giving it straightaway to filmmaker Farah Khan. Well, there are a bunch of actors who share old pictures, giving us nostalgia and some truly heartwarming flashbacks, but Farah is a clear-cut winner. This flashback Friday, Farah treated us with an epic post that featured our much-loved stars.

Farah's throwback photo on Instagram featured Farhan Akhtar, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In her typical style, while sharing the snap, Farah joked about Karan sporting non-designer clothes. The unmissable picture, which dates back to 2001, showcases the rather stylish KJo, we know today, in a simple outfit. Karan is seen donning a blue shirt and denim. The snap also had Aishwarya flaunting the sindoor, and before the internet loses its cool on why was the actor wearing sindoor back in 2001, Farah made sure to explain it in the caption. The filmmaker-choreographer revealed that as Aishwarya had returned from the shoot of Devdas, she had sindoor in her hair.

Take a look at the post:

This candid picture was clicked at Farah's first home in Mumbai. The caption of the post read, “Housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought..PS: Aishwarya had come straight from Devdas shoot thus the sindoor and rare pic of Karan Johar in non-designer clothes.”

While Karan Johar went “oh my god” at the snap, Farah replied, “So cute you were.”

Farah’s social media game has kept her in the headlines. From making hilarious videos to her quirky replies to her industry friends in the comment section, the filmmaker is often lauded for being blunt. Recently, Farah’s dig at Ananya Panday’s acting skills in her reply to Chunky Panday got the internet buzzing with memes.

