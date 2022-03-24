Farah Khan Shares Priceless Throwback Picture Featuring both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder’s latest Instagram post will take you back to the good old days. In the post, Farah shared an old photograph from the sangeet ceremony of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. The picture featured Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Farah, Anil Kapoor, and Sunita Kapoor who were all dancing.

To some the picture may just take you back to the good old 90s Bollywood. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Farah added in the caption, “Those were the days! Anil Kapoor papaji in shock. Spot the very famous background dancers please. Sanjay Kapoor Maheep Kapoor’s sangeet." The caption was followed by an apt hashtag that read, “Dance like no one’s watching.

The picture attracted comments from Bollywood celebrities, some of who were in the picture as well. Maheep commented on Farah’s post and wrote, “love it," while in another comment she added how the picture also reminded her of “skinny Farah." Mother of actress Sonam Kapoor, Sunita commented,"Fab." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the picture as she added in the comments, “So fun," while Karan’scomment read, “Wah."

Advertisement

Sanjay shared his observation on the picture as he commented, “Where are the Dulha dulhan?"

This is not the first time Farah has shared a fun throwback post that transported us back in time. On the occasion of Anil’s 65th birthday, Farah had shared a picture from back in the day. The picture featured the younger versions of Farah and Anil beaming at the camera. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Farah added in the caption, “Loving this man since 1992. Everyone talks of how young he looks but only a few know the reason.. his zest for life, his passion for his work and his middle class upbringing that keeps him grounded. Papaji tussi great ho. Happy birthday Anil Kapoor, love you papaji. My morning bitch fest partner."

Advertisement

Have you checked Farah’s latest Instagram post yet?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.