Farah Khan Teases Her Directorial Comeback: 'This Year I Am Planning to Direct a Film...'

Farah Khan is ready to make her directorial comeback. The choreographer had turned filmmaker in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na. She then helmed Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone in the lead. She went on to do Tees Maar Khan with Akshay Kumar and directed Happy New Year. It has been eight years since HYN was released and Farah took a break from filmmaking.

However, she has now revealed that she is itching to direct a film and could be sitting on the director’s seat this year. Speaking with Free Press Journal, Farah said, “This year I am planning to direct a film. The last two years went in Covid. And, before that, I had a nice life. I was enjoying it with my kids. However, now I am itching to make a film."

When asked if she has a cast in place, Farah said that she cannot reveal details yet for she hasn’t planned the film completely yet. It would be interesting to see what Farah has in store for everyone!

While she was taking a break from directing, Farah was busy with her career as a choreographer. She recently was seen choreographing a song for Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film. The film stars Vicky Kushal and Tripti Dimri, and the filming was taking place in Croatia. Farah was also busy with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She was seen on sets with Karan Johar, who is making a directorial comeback with the film.

On the small screen, Farah took up multiple works. She was seen as a judge on several shows, including The Khatra Show, Zee Comedy Show, and Indian Idol 7. Farah also had short stints on a few seasons of Bigg Boss. In Bigg Boss 15, she appeared on the show as a mentor.

