Farah Khan Ties Rajkummar Rao's 'Sehra', Calls Patralekhaa and Him the 'Golden Couple'

Wishes have been pouring in for newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa since last night. While several Bollywood celebs took the CityLight actors’ comment section to congratulate them on their wedding, many shared photographs with them on their own social media handles. Out of them, filmmaker Farah Khan had the most adorable wish for the love birds. Farah, who attended the wedding with Huma Qureshi, her brother Saqib Saleem, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha and others, shared a photo of the bride and the groom and referred to them as the ‘Golden couple.’

Also Read: Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa All Smiles in First Photo from Their Reception, Host Haryana CM

Advertisement

Her note read, “You don’t marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can’t live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u Raju&Goldy .. ♥️ #goldencouple."

She also shared a couple of photos on her Instagram Story section. One of the pictures heartwarming pictures included Farah helping Rajkummar get ready for his wedding.

She also shared photos with actor Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma, Anurag Basu and others.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who got engaged on November 13, exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. For the ceremony, Rao, 37, dressed in ace couturier Sabyasachi’s ivory ethnic wear with badhgala jacket while Patralekhaa wore a red lehenga from the designer. Rao took to Instagram and posted pictures from the wedding.

The couple was congratulated by several of their industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane among others.

The duo has featured together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film Citylights and ALTBalaji series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.