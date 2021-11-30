Farah Khan Trolls Karan Johar's 'Look of the Day' on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Sets

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan is having a blast on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The cast and crew of the much-anticipated film have touched down New Delhi and we are getting some fun behind-the-scenes glimpses online. Farah, who is working with her long-time friend, Karan Johar, has shared the filmmaker’s look of the day with fans. On Instagram, the ace choreographer shared a video of Karan flaunting and explaining his quirky and “rather confusing" OOTD. “This deserves a post," wrote Farah on the photo-sharing platform.

Starting from his “sleeping" footwear, Farah is heard passing commentary on Karan’s athleisure pants until his “walk in the garden" sweatshirt leaves her almost stumped. Karan asks Farah “You don’t approve of my flower burst?" To which she sarcastically replies, “No, it’s lovely!" Karan decided to share more details about his outfit and started saying, “It’s from a designer called Ashish." Farah interrupts him saying, “No we don’t want to hear any more" leaving Karan utterly confused. In the caption, she added, “Karan Johar, I live for this."

Advertisement

Farah shared a special post on Instagram with her “dream team." She posed alongside Karan and designer Manish Malhotra in a selfie she captioned as, “Going strong since 27 years," adding “nothing has changed."

Advertisement

Not long ago, she shared Karan’s ‘Jawaani Ka Raaz’ with fans. On her Instagram Stories, Farah shared a peek into Karan’s healthy breakfast. She wrote, “This is what breakfast looks like in a Karan Johar set," as the filmmaker was about to indulge. Karan said, “It’s a healthy concoction of things," as he praised the chef for providing “all the required nutrients" essential for his glowing skin.

Reportedly, Farah and Karan will choreograph the sangeet ceremony of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding. The couple is likely to tie the knot on December 9. However, there is no official confirmation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.