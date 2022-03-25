Fardeen Khan Reacts to Fake Reports of His Death: 'Twice It Was Said I Had Died in Accident'

Bollywood Actor Fardeen Khan is all set to make a comeback this year after a 12 year-long break from acting. Khan will be making his comeback with horror drama film Visfot. Fardeen Khan was recently seen in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, where the actor played the rapid-fire game with the host and shed light on a lot of things, including the fake news and rumours around his death.

Fardeen Khan, when asked what pissed him off the most, recalled how he was a victim of fake news after it was reported that the actor died in a car accident. The fake news propped up during Khan’s long absence from the film industry. He went on to say, “Twice it was said I had died in an accident. It p***ed me off because I said if my mother saw it I think she would have a heart attack herself, or my wife knew about it or somebody else read about it so I got irritated about the irresponsibility of that aspect of it."

Fardeen Khan also mentioned that it was actor Arjun Rampal who texted him to find out about his well being and also informed him about this fake news.

Advertisement

Fardeen Khan who is now gearing up to make a comeback with Visfot will be seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D’Souza. The shooting of the film was wrapped up last month and Khan made the announcement on his social media handle. The actor also added that he is excited and cannot wait for people to meet Fardeen 2.0.

Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya and was paired alongside Sushmita Sen.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.