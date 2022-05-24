Farhad Samji Dishes on Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film: ‘Silence Is Golden, We Are Working Very Hard’

Salman Khan fans are all excited about their favourite actor’s upcoming action-comedy. The buzz around the movie is increasing day by day, with new developments being announced about the film. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, about the movie. The movie that was previously referred to as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh. And it recently got a fresh ensemble cast by getting Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav and Malvika Sharma on board. In his recent interview with Pinkvilla, the director of the upcoming action-comedy addressed all the rumours and media chatter about the film.

“Everyone is writing their own version of the film, but we have not made any official announcement. The media is either reading my mind or just doing some sort of prediction. I truly believe, that silence is golden. I believe, ‘Toofan Ke Pehele Khamoshi Hoti Hai… And Yeh Woh Khamoshi Ka Pal Hai,’," said Farhad Samji.

The filmmaker further promised that the team will give updates about the film to all the fans at the right time. “We will speak about the film and release all our assets at the right time. We are working very hard every day and I don’t want to get into the zone of praising myself or my team or the film. Let the audience decide and pass a judgement when we release the film in cinema hall by year-end. We are working very hard," he smiled.

For those unaware, the upcoming film would mark the first collaboration of Farhad with Salman, though the filmmaker has written the dialogues of Salman Khan’s 2011 blockbuster Ready.

The entertainment portal quoted its sources who confirmed that the film will be shot over the next few months in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Apart from the aforementioned name, some more talents from the Northern and Southern industries are expected to come on board the film. Currently, an action schedule is being shot at a studio in Mumbai.

