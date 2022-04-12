Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar 'Celebrate Their Togetherness' With This Special Gift From Their Friends

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar have been making headlines ever since their wedding this year. While the celebrations were over a long back, they are still receiving gifts from their friends. Recently, a casting artist named Bhavna Jasra posted a series of photos with Farhan and Shibani. She can be seen casting their hand impressions in the pictures.

In the first photo, Farhan and Shibani can be seen posing happily with Bhavna. Further, we can see them casting their hands locked with each other. In the caption, the artist revealed that the couple’s friends chose to gift them this unique and beautiful memory. The artist wrote, “Their friends couldn’t think of a better wedding gift than this to celebrate their togetherness and something that they will cherish for a lifetime!!” Farhan and Shibani looked immensely happy in the pictures.

Hand casting has become a new trend and many celebrities are following it to seize their special moments forever. The list includes the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and even comedian Kapil Sharma. He cast the hand impressions of his little daughter Anayra. Apart from him, TV celebs Jai Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij also made sure to frame the first impressions of their child using this art technique.

Coming back to Shibani and Farhan. The couple got married in February this year. They cherished every moment of their special day.

On the work front, Farhan is all geared up for his directorial Jee Le Zara, which casts Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

