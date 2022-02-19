Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Exchange Wedding Vows; See Their First Pic as Husband and Wife

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are finally man and wife and we couldn’t be happier for the couple. On Saturday afternoon, the love birds exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate wedding ceremony at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse. The event was attended by their family and close friends including Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra among others.

For her big day, Shibani chose a red gown, while Farhan looked dapper in a black shirt, trousers and blazer. Take a look at the photo:

They will reportedly have a court marriage on February 21, followed by a reception which will be attended by their industry friends and colleagues.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kicked off their wedding festivities with the Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. The venue for the event was Farhan’s Mumbai home and the function was attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others.

Shibani, who opted for a yellow outfit for the function, danced her heart out with her friends and family members. She grooved to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Aankh Marey’ song from the film Simmba. On the other hand, Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty performed on ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Farhan and Shibani met in a reality show in 2018, after which they started dating each other. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year before making it publicly official at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception.

We congratulate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar!

