Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Have a Grand Wedding in April Following February Court Marriage?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for some time now and going by the latest reports, the couple is going to tie the knot soon. Earlier reports had claimed that the couple was planning to get married in March 2022 and then, it was reported that they are set to exchange wedding vows on January 9 this year but the latest report in Bollywood Life suggests that Farhan and Shibani will tie the knot in April this year.

Their court wedding in February will be followed by the April wedding. According to a source quoted by the publication, “Farhan and Shibani have now decided to do a grand wedding in April after their court marriage in February. The couple had earlier decided on an intimate wedding due to pandemics and rise in Covid 19 and Omicron threat. But now the things are getting under control the couple has now thought to do it in a grand way by following all the protocols. The couple has chosen to wear Sabyasachi and their wedding outfits are being made and they all want to keep it extremely intimate."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar began dating in 2018 and within months, made their relationship Instagram official. The duo has been living together for a while now in Mumbai. They continue to express their love for each other on social media by uploading mushy pictures of themselves from time to time.

Seems like Farhan Akhtar and VJ Shibani Dandekar will be among one of the first Bollywood couples to get married this year.

