Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Wedding: All the Confirmed Guests, Khandala Venue, More

The wedding festivities of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar began on Thursday with a Mehendi ceremony. Farhan’s home was all decked up for the pre-wedding festivities. Several photos of his Mumbai home were surfaced on social media. Shabana Azmi was seen at the terrace of the actor-filmmaker’s home. Farhan will be reportedly tying the knot with Shibani in an intimate ceremony on February 19 in Khandala. The two will reportedly have a court marriage on February 21.

Although Javed Akhtar confirmed that it wouldn’t be a big fat wedding, some of Farhan’s celebrity friends and family members are surely expected at the wedding.

>Guest List

Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan’s closest friend and business partner, is definitely one of the top names on the guest list. The two together have a production house named Excel Entertainment. Hrithik Roshan is a childhood friend of Farhan’s and is expected to be at the wedding. According to India Today.in, the confirmed guest list also includes Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, and Rhea Chakraborty, who was clicked at Farhan’s Bandstand home in ethnic wear on Thursday, and reports suggest that the Bollywood actress is all set to perform at her friend Shibani’s sangeet ceremony. Shibani’s sisters Anusha and Apeksha, and Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar will definitely be at the wedding.

>Wedding venue

Farhan and Shibani have reportedly booked all the bungalows in and around Khandala for their guests. Around 50 odd guests are expected to attend the wedding, which is going to be a very private affair. “Car rental services and security has been booked for the wedding. The guests will be hosted in these luxurious bungalows, all of which have pools and other amenities. Farhan and Shibani have personally ensured that the guests have a comfortable stay," a source told India Today.in.

>No nikah or Marathi wedding for the couple

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are not having a nikah or a Maharashtrian wedding. “They wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible. There won’t be a nikah or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they have chosen to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Both have written down their vows which they will read out on the main wedding day, which is February 19," the source added.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for over four years now. Prior to this, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. However, the two parted ways in 2017.

