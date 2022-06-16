Farhan Akhtar Dances With Shibani Dandekar on Beach, Kisses Her Underwater, Watch Travel Video

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is having the time of his life with his wife Shivani Dandekar on their vacation and is giving us major travel goals with his photos and videos. In a recently shared video, the Don director gave us a glimpse of his vibrant time in the picturesque location.

The video featured Farhan and Shibani having a goofy dancing session on the beach, which was followed by beautiful snaps of sunset. The couple also went underwater dicing and shared a beautiful kiss.

Advertisement

Watch the video:

Earlier, the Ms. Marvel actor shared a photo of him sky diving and it looked like a snap straight out of his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, “What every Sunday should feel like .. ❤️ #FarOutdoors #freeflying #skydiving #adventure #lifestyle #spain #empuriabrava." Turns out, we weren’t the only ones feeling the ZNMD vibes. Several fans took to the comments section and pointed out that he is living the ZNMD life in real life.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan made his Marvel debut with the mini-series Ms. Marvel, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. However, his episode is yet to air. In 2021, he also announced his next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. The film’s poster has teased that it will be another road trip movie. The filming details are yet to be revealed but the film is slated to release in 2023.

Talking of Farhan and Shibani, the couple tied the knot in February this year after dating for a couple of years. The intimate affair was attended by Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, and Hrithik Roshan among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.