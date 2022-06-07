Farhan Akhtar Gives a Shoutout to Ms Marvel Makers Ahead of Release: 'Proud to Be a Part of...'

Ahead of Ms Marvel’s release, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar who will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the series penned a note of gratitude to the makers. The series that stars Iman Vellani, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight and Fawad Khan among others, will see Farhan in an undisclosed role. The actor-filmmaker started his note by writing, “The post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is. It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it."

It continued, “It is in appreciation of Marvel. I’m proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent. And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, Team Ms Marvel."

Advertisement

Take a look:

Ms Marvel predominantly features an Asian cast. Besides Farhan, the series also stars Fawad Khan. Fawad had previously confirmed he is in the series. In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad confirmed, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves)."

Advertisement

Ms Marvel introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Besides Iman, Farhan and Fawad, the series also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Ms Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.