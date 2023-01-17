Farhan Akhtar Has the Sweetest Birthday Wish for Dad Javed Akhtar; Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol Send Love

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. Having said that, Javed Akhtar who turned a year older today, received a heartfelt wish from his son Farhan Akhtar. Sharing a black and white photo of Javed, Farhan wrote, “Happy birthday pa. You know what you mean to me and to every person who’s life, thinking and work you have influenced for the better. Love you. ♥️♥️ @jaduakhtar".

Take a look at his post:

Farhan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol took to the comments section and dropped in a bundle of heart emojis. Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal wrote, “Happy happy birthday Javed Saab Sir. Love, health and laughter always". Chunky Pandey also sent in his wishes. He wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Javed Saab ❤️", Farhan’s wife Shibani and sister Zoya Akhtar also dropped in a bundle of heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Zoya Akhtar too wished her father by sharing a throwback photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday Pa ♥️ #javedakhtar #bombay #1964". Shweta Bachchan took to the comments section and wrote, “Happy birthday Javed uncle. What a gorgeous picture ." Many other celebs also wished the legendary star.

Shibani Dandekar too shared a happy moment from her wedding day to wish her father-in-law. In the photo, Javed and Shibani were seen dancing together. She captioned it, “Happy birthday. Love you loads."

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Javed had opened up on his bonding with kids Farhan and Zoya. He shared, “I wasn’t a ‘father’ in the conventional sense of the word. Traditionally, fathers and sons have never had a communicative relationship. But Farhan, Zoya and I have had a very democratic relationship. There’s nothing in the world they can’t discuss with me. My kids can be very argumentative. Democracy has its own problems."

